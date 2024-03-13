✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Troops rescue kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have thwarted an attempt to abduct 10 people in Tsafe town of Zamfara on Tuesday.

According to the Information Officer to the Operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale, in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday, the troops responded to a distress call and were able to overpower the abductors.

“Responding swiftly to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, OPHD troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.

“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families,” Omale explained. (NAN)

