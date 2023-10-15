Troops rescue 6 kidnapped victims in Kaduna, neutralise bandit

The 1 Division Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops have rescued six kidnapped victims in Kaduna while one bandit was neutralised in the course of…

The 1 Division Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops have rescued six kidnapped victims in Kaduna while one bandit was neutralised in the course of its operation.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna, said that the victims were rescued on Friday.

Yahaya said that the ongoing clearance operation by the troops of the division had continued to yield positive results.

He said, “The troop acted on credible and timely intelligence on the kidnap of 6 persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Soldiers rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Benue

N-Power beneficiaries lament as FG suspends scheme despite owing 9-month stipends

“The gallant troops quickly mobilized, embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with the bandits and criminal elements and a heavy fire fight ensued.

“During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, captured two AK 47 rifles and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch, Major Gen. Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience.” (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...