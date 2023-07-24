Troops raid IPOB camps in Anambra, apprehend 9

Troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Vigilante Group have destroyed camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network,…

Troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Vigilante Group have destroyed camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network, and apprehended nine suspects in Anambra.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the operation was conducted at Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area by troops of 302 Regiment operating under 82 Division.

He said it was in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations to ensure peace and security in South East Nigeria.

Nwachukwu said the troops raided the identified camps on Sunday in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities.

According to him, the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one AKMS Rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two Motorcycles, as well as arrested eight brigands during the operation.

He said the troops also raided an IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in Anambra South in a separate operation, where the gallant troops came in contact with the irredentist group.

He said the troops killed one IPOB fighter in the encounter, while another was captured alive, and recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one dane gun, and police uniforms.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin all law-abiding citizens and particularly the good and enterprising people of the South East to continue to support and cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in their effort to end the menace bedeviling the region,” he said. (NAN)

