Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna

Seven bandits have been neutralized by a combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state government revealed this after receiving operational feedback that the troops engaged the bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Friday said the troops promptly subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

“Seven bandits were confirmed neutralized during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river,” he said.

He explained that the troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines, and three mobile phones during the operations.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their doggedness and bravery.

The governor commends the leadership of Maj-Gen T.A Lagbaja, GOC One Division, and Cdre ME Ejumabone, Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, in the successful operation.