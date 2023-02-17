Protests over rejection of old notes resumes in Ibadan

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan. Protesters have occupied Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the scarcity of the new naira notes and rejection of the…

Protesters have occupied Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the scarcity of the new naira notes and rejection of the old 1000 and 500 denominations.

Daily Trust reports that the transport nerve center of the state witnessed unrest as a result of lingering hardship in business transactions and livelihood.

This is happening barely 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) had its presidential rally and less than 48 hours after the February 15 protests which started at Eleyele/Ologuneru road before spreading to other parts of the state.

Earlier this morning, our correspondent observed an unprecedented number of crowd at the Ibadan branch of the Central Bank where people gathered in thousands to exchange their old notes with new ones.

However, a source from the Ibadan branch of the CBN claimed that there are no new notes to be exchanged to all the teeming crowd, hence, the people will deposit their money which would then be credited into their various accounts.

As businesses and traders continue to bear the brunt of the naira redesign policy, series of videos and pictures of protests from Ibadan and other parts of the country continue to flood the internet.