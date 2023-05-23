Troops kill notorious bandits’ informant in Kaduna

Soldiers have shot dead a notorious bandits informant, simply identified as Malam Goma, at a hideout in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. A resident, Shehu…

Soldiers have shot dead a notorious bandits informant, simply identified as Malam Goma, at a hideout in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident, Shehu Bala, said the incident happened last Thursday when troops came into Kagarko town and raided black spots.

He said the informant, upon sighting the troops, attempted to escape before he was captured and hulled into the troops’ van and that they opened fire on him.

He further said, “Actually, the suspect had been declared wanted for some time over incessant kidnappings around Kagarko and neighbouring villages.’’

He added that six other suspects who were members of the killed informant’s gang were arrested and taken away by the troops.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State police spokesman, DSP Muhammed Jalige, over the incident as at the time of filing this report.