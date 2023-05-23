Many injured, houses destroyed by rainstorm in Bauchi

Scores of people were injured and over 300 houses and other property worth millions of naira destroyed during a rainstorm in Misau LGA of Bauchi…

Scores of people were injured and over 300 houses and other property worth millions of naira destroyed during a rainstorm in Misau LGA of Bauchi State.

A victim, Malam Usman Abdullahi, told City & Crime that the rainstorm destroyed his house and washed away all his property on Sunday, but noted that, “I thank God that no life was lost during the disaster except two of my children that were injured.”

Another victim, Ibrahim Abubakar Yunusa, said, “Today (Sunday) we found ourselves in a rainstorm which wreaked havoc here in Misau. You can see how fences and houses have fallen, some houses have been destroyed completely, and we are in a difficult situation now. “We are appealing to the Bauchi State Government and well-to-do individuals to come to our aid, particularly with the present economic hardship, as many of the victims lost their food and means of livelihood during the disaster.’’

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the Caretaker Chairman of Misau LGA, Salisu Hussain Haradawa, said that the rainstorm destroyed over 300 houses and property worth over N500m, adding that the rainstorm had thrown many households into untold hardship.

On his part, the Misau LGA Secretary of the Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Mohammed Yakubu, said that the incident affected many houses, noting that in some places, walls collapsed on the occupants of the houses, leading to minor injuries, but that the injured were evacuated to the hospital and were receiving treatment.

Yakubu attributed the incident to desert encroachment, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, building on waterways, among others.