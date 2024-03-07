Troops kill 5 IPOB members, rescue 15 kidnap victims in Zamfara

Troops from the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy have descended on some terrorists suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in…

Troops from the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy have descended on some terrorists suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East.

In a gun duel with the terrorists, no fewer than five armed men were neutralised in their camps located at Ejemekuru in Oguta LGA of Imo, according to the authority of the Nigerian Army.

The spokesman of the Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Major-General, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that the troops overpowered the armed separatists with overwhelming firepower and recovered a significant cache of weapons.

According to him, the weapons recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Troops also recovered two motorcycles, two mobile handsets and a camouflage jungle hat, he added.

Nwachukwu also said the troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the North West successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kauran Namoda LGA of Zamfara.

He said the troops responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

“Troops overpowered the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their victims and scamper into the forest. All abductees were rescued unharmed.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas of the country.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we continue in our efforts to ensure peace and security in the country,” he said.