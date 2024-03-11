Troops eliminate terrorists in Sambisa, Zamfara, Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday neutralised 12 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa, Borno; Zamfara and Katsina State. The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen.…

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday neutralised 12 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa, Borno; Zamfara and Katsina State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja

Nwachukwu said the troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces, overran a notorious terrorists’ enclave in Sambisa forest killing eight terrorists.

He said during the operation, a fierce gun battle ensued, inflicting severe losses on the terrorists’ group, compelling them to retreat and abandon their camp in disarray.

According to him, the gallant troops recovered five locally fabricated double-barrel guns, two motorbikes and assorted foodstuffs, belonging to the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said the troops, in a separate operation the same day in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed two insurgents in combat.

He said they recovered three AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, 57 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three baofeng radio sets, 12 Baofeng Radio chargers and one bandolier.

He added that the troops also rescued a civilian, and destroyed two motorcycles and makeshift structures in the insurgents’ camp.

The army spokesman said the troops also cleared Dandalla, Madada, Dogon Karfe, Hayi, Gobirawan and Kango Kuyambana villages in Gusau and Maru Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

He said the troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle, three fabricated guns, two rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, one motorcycle and two solar panels.

In South East, Nwachukwu said the troops had on Sunday raided and destroyed IPOB/ ESN Fighters’ firearms production factory located between Ekoli Edda and Amagwu Ohafia communities in Ebonyi and Abia.

According to him, the dissidents’ camp, which was used for fabricating firearms and production of ammunition was fortified with fire trenches/sandbag parapets and powered with a 15 KVA generator.

“The vigilant troops recovered two fabricated AK-47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), two IPOB/ESN flags, as well as Welding and Filing machines from the factory,’’ he said. (NAN)