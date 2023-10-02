Troops arrest 2 over killing of Kaduna Seminarian

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau, and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, have arrested two persons…

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau, and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, have arrested two persons over the killing of a Seminarian, Naman Stephen Ngophe.

Daily Trust had reported how the Catholic Church parish house in Kamanton, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on September 9, set ablaze by gunmen and the seminarian killed.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the OPSH, the spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, gave the names of the suspects as Ahmed Abdullahi and Hassan Mato,

But responding, Abdullahi denied the allegation, saying that he knew nothing about the crime.

He said, “I was at home when security personnel came and arrested me. I was brought here and punished severely without committing any offence. I am from a royal house and I can’t commit this kind of crime. I was not told what I did until now.”

