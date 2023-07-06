Reps move to stop ceding C/River communities to Cameroon

The House of Representatives on Wednesday took steps to stop moves to cede Danare and Biajua communities in Boki Local Government...

The House of Representatives on Wednesday took steps to stop moves to cede Danare and Biajua communities in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon.

The move followed the unanimous adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by members of the House from Cross River at plenary.

Rep Victor Bisong Abang, who moved the motion on behalf of his colleagues, recalled that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on October 10, 2002, ruled that the proprietorship of the Bakassi peninsula belonged to Cameroon, due to an agreement between the governments of Nigeria and Cameroon during the civil war.

He also said in July 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that Cross River State had no right to ownership of over 76 oil wells due to the loss of its littoral status when portions of the peninsula were ceded to Cameroon by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The ICJ ruling decides the retracing of the Cameroon-Nigeria International Boundary line from the Lake Chad region (Yola) to the Atlantic Ocean (Bakassi), subsequently United Nations (UN) set up two committees to implement the judgment which led to the establishment of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC), made up of representatives from Nigeria, Cameroon and officials of the United Nations.

“The fieldwork which involves the location of the boundary points and placement of boundary pillars by the judgment was undertaken by a Joint Technical Team (JTT), a sub-body of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, with both countries’ representatives on the JTT while technical expertise is supplied by a foreign contractor and paid by the CNMC.

“Cognizant that the field exercise or demarcation conducted by the JTT must be an adopted demarcation in any sector considered valid and conclusive by the CNMC.

“The Anglo-German agreement of the Cameroon-Nigeria boundary of 12 April 1913, indicated a total of 114 boundary pillars from the Lake Chad region (Yola Adamawa State) to Agbokim in Etung Local Government of Area of Cross River State, planted by the Anglo-German had serial numbers written on the pillars. Six of the boundary pillars fall within the Danare community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, the international boundary includes; 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, and 113A respectively.

“The Anglo-German agreement clearly states that the contextual pillar 113A is 9.6 Km from pillar 113 into the forest leading to pillar 114 that fall in Agbokim in Etung Local Government Area,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the JTT has not located pillar 113A and did not make an effort to trace pillar 113A but rather planning to adopt a “straight-line method” which he said would lead to losing Danare and Biajua communities and about 7,000-10,000 hectares of land in the Boki Area of Cross River to the Republic of Cameroon.

The lawmaker argued that under the principles of federalism, the Federal Government of Nigeria has the responsibility to protect the territorial integrity of all federating units, and not unilaterally cede, sell, mortgage, or allocate any part of a federating unit to another country without the consent of the House.

Abang expressed worry that the lack of concerted effort by the JTT to trace a critical pillar point that will determine the correct boundary line has generated controversy.

“The missing pillar 113A may have been deliberately removed by the Cameroonian government in their plot to take over the land and the people of Danare and Biajua communities, that if a country like Nigeria keeps losing her people, lands, and natural and mineral resources to her neighbouring countries, one day we may not have a place called Nigeria.

“If urgent actions are not taken by the federal government, the entire country will lose the good people of Danare, Biajua in Boki LGA, and some parts of Obanliku LGA of Cross River State to the Republic of Cameroon.

“Cross River State may lose the good people of Danare and Biajua communities in Boki LGA, and their ancestral heritage of the land that they have protected all their lives to the Republic of Cameroon against their wishes and desires.”

Adopting the motion, the House invited the Director General of the National Boundary Commission and Surveyor General of the Federation to answer why pillar 113A has not been found.

It also resolved to investigate and assess the case of potential land encroachment by the Cameroonian government and consult with legal experts, land surveyors, and other relevant professionals to ensure a thorough understanding of the technical aspect involved in ending the encroachment.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary while ruling on the motion while attesting to its urgency, referred it to an ad hoc committee to be set up which would be made up of members who are technocrats in the matter.

