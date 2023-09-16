Tricycle rider returns missing N15m to Chadian owner in Kano

A 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, has returned N15 million that was forgotten by a passenger who came from Chad to buy goods in Kano.…

A 22-year-old tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, has returned N15 million that was forgotten by a passenger who came from Chad to buy goods in Kano.

Salisu, a resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa local government area of the state metropolis, returned the money after hearing a message about the missing money on a radio station in Kano.

The money, N15 million when converted, includes; 10.130 million CFA and N2.9 million.

Speaking to Arewa Radio in Kano, the good Samaritan said he did not notice that his passenger had forgotten the money until he reached home.

He said after discovering the money, he informed his parents who ordered him to go and look for the owner.

“I took the man from Badawa to Bata. I went back there after informing my parents. When I reached there, I didn’t meet him and I kept searching.

“I went back home and gave the money to my mother who kept it inside her wardrobe. I was afraid because I was eager to hand over the money back to the owner. I had no intention to touch a penny. it’s not mine, as such prohibited for me,” he said.

While he and his parents were thinking of the way out, he heard an announcement on radio and a number was given to reach to the owner.

“I heard the announcement on Arewa Radio, and they gave a number. I called the number and the owner said he will come to our house, but I said no. We should meet at the Radio Station. We met there and I gave him his money.”

Salisu, who was accompanied by his parents, said he had no intention to touch the money despite the difficult situation they were facing at home.

“We barely cook two times in a day, even yesterday we couldn’t cook while the money was with us,” his father said.

On his part, the owner of the money said he never thought good people like the boy exists on earth, and that he had given up on the money.

Speaking through his brother, Musa Hassan, the owner appreciated the boy and his parents for raising him properly.

“I never thought these kind of boys exists on earth. I had given up already, but I got my money back. Alhamdulillah! I really appreciate him and his parents. They are facing difficulties but they didn’t touch even a penny from my money,” the owner said.

At the end, the man donated the sum of N400, 000 to the boy as a token of his appreciation.

