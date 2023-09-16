Hisbah arrests Kano man who killed his day-old child

A 28-year-old resident of Doka Village, Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, Musbahu Salisu, has been arrested by the State Hibah Board for allegedly killing a day-old daughter delivered by his wife.

The suspect reportedly claimed to have laced tea with a poison and gave the baby.

According to him, he had been aspiring for a male child, but unfortunate to him, his wife gave birth to a female child which prompted him to commit the offence.

“I prefer a male child, but my wife gave birth to a female, which prompted me to end the baby’s life.

“After she delivered, I bought a poison called Fiya-Fiya and put it inside tea. I fed the baby and she died,” he said.

The suspect further said that he also drugged the mother of the baby, Sa’adatu Musbahu, so that she would sleep without noticing what he was doing.

“When I was buying the poison, I also bought a sleeping pill. I used it for the mother who fell asleep while I was feeding the baby with the poisoned tea.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Commander General in charge of Operations, Dr. Mujahid Aminudeen, said Misbahu confessed to the criminal act, and would be handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for necessary action.

He noted that Kano state Hisbah board would not relent in its efforts to sanitizing Kano of all forms of vices to achieve a crime-free society.

He urged the public to report any suspicious person to relevant authorities in order to reduce criminal activities.