Tribunal: Presidential election results not uploaded from polling units, more witnesses testify

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has heard more accounts of how the BVAS machines failed to transmit presidential results to the IREV from the polling units.

Three witnesses, who are ad-hoc presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday testified as subpoenaed witnesses for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Grace Ajagbona, a resident of Egbe, Yagba West LGA, Kogi State, and an ex-National Youth Service Corps member, told the court that they were able to upload results of the Senate and House of Representatives elections but not the presidential poll.

She told the court that she was not happy that she could not upload the polling unit results as contained in the Electoral Act and the training manual.

When counsel to Tinubu asked her if she entered the name of her training officer in her statement, she answered in the negative.

Similarly, Abidemi Joseph, who served in Niger State during the election insisted the election results could not be transmitted by the BVAS.

On her part, Edosa Obosa, who served in Edo State as a corps member and presiding officer, said she tried to upload the scanned results using a BVAS machine but it failed.

However, under cross examination by lawyers to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Bola Tinubu, Akin Olujimi (SAN); and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all admitted that they manually submitted the original result sheets signed by party agents to the ward collation centres.

