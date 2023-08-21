Tribunal: Police ban protests as NNPP, APC ‘set for showdown’ in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has banned protests across the state. The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, gave the order after members of…

The Kano State Police Command has banned protests across the state.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, gave the order after members of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) asked their members to pour on the streets over alleged bribery of the judiciary.

The commissioner said any attempt to disrespect the ban would be treated as an offence against National Security.

He said, “Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organizers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security 3. Checks have so far been conducted by this Police Command and It’s revealing that some members of both two political parties who are

“Finally, this Police Command is ever grateful with the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability and the overall interest of all.”

