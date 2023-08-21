Ex-UN pension boss faults FG on N185bn palliative to states

A social development expert and former Chairperson, United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF), Dr. Olusoji Adeniyi, has faulted the federal government’s plan to grant the 36 states of the federation and FCT N5bn each, to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

He said this at the 18th bi-annual leadership lecture; graduation and matriculation of 20th intakes of African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Sunday in Abuja.

He said the problem associated with palliatives in every administration was that the government wants to go cap in hand, thinking that people are on the streets waiting to be fed.

“For instance how do we distribute equally to the 36 states and FCT and give them all N5bn each, when the wealth quantile across the states are different. The numbers in Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt cannot be compared with the numbers in Ebonyi, Bayelsa, with some having over one million population and others with far less population. I don’t think this was well-thought plan,” Adeniyi said.

He also said the nation’s education curriculum should be Africa and Nigeria-specific.

Also, the founding Executive Director of Centre LSD, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, said the centre has so far certified 2,086 graduates, including the 43 students of the 18th set since inception of the school.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...