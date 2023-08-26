Tribunal: Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf, others hold special prayer to seek victory

The Kano State Government has organised a special prayer calling on God to frustrate alleged plans “to steal the mandate of the people through the…

The Kano State Government has organised a special prayer calling on God to frustrate alleged plans “to steal the mandate of the people through the back door”.

The prayer which was held at the Filin Mahaha along BUK road on Saturday was attended by the National Leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam along with other top dignitaries of the state government.

The prayer was led by Dr. Sani Ashir.

In his prepared speech, Ashir read out that “Oh Allah, here are our leaders, our elected leaders, whom You blessed us with; our leaders that we willingly voted for with Your guidance. Please protect them. Please guide them aright.

“Oh Allah, the enemies of the people are scheming and planning to undermine our leaders, Ya Allah! defeat the enemies of the people.

“Ya Allah destroy the enemies of Kano State wherever they are. Ya Allah, the enemies of the state are there trying to steal the mandate of the people through the back door. Ya Allah confuse them and defeat them.

“Ya Allah, establish an enduring peace in our state. Ya Allah bless our markets and our schools. Ya Allah, bless our businesses and our farms. Ya Allah bless our leaders and destroy their enemies.”

Daily Trust reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the emergence of Governor Yusuf at the elections petitions tribunal.

The tribunal on Monday after parties adopted their final written addresses reserved its judgment to a day that would soon be communicated.

Before then, their were allegations that some lawyers were allegedly bribing or making attempts to bribe members of the elections petitions tribunal on behalf of their clients, with these leading to accusations and counter-accusations between the APC and the NNPP in the state.

Protesters led by the Kano Civil Society Situation Room and members of the NNPP had also marched to the Government House on Monday demanding the state governor to deliver their demands to the president.

