Tribunal: I don’t know who was giving PDP hope – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that he didn’t know who was giving the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) hope over their case at the tribunal.

Nyesom Wike stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

On Monday the Presidential Election Petitions Court upheld the election of Bola Tinubu.

But during the interview, Wike, who commended the judges, said president Tinubu won the election squarely.

Wike said, “During the tribunal sitting there was a matter over Shettima’s case at the supreme court. I don’t know who is behind it and giving them all kind of hope. In that matter as a member of the board of trustees I put out a text that we should all pray tomorrow is our day.

“I don’t know who is somewhere giving them all this kind of hope. I don’t know whether the pastors, the imams, I don’t know who is tipping who, who is not telling them the truth.

“If you don’t listen to that judgment you understand the kind you hear on social media. They didn’t attend the tribunal sitting for one day but they are putting out all that kind things. We have resorted to intimidating judges to get judgments in our favour.

“I watched a video where a pastor placed pictures of the judges in court and asked the congregation to pray against them.”