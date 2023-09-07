Army court martials 14 officers, 9 soldiers

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni, on Thursday, inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 14 officers and nine soldiers alleged…

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni, on Thursday, inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 14 officers and nine soldiers alleged to have breached different provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

The court-martial was convened at the Scorpion Officer’ Mess, Asokoro Abuja, pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

The Garrison Commander in his inaugural speech assured the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by members of the court.

Isoni said that members of the court are men of integrity and high-standing character who would bring to bear, their years of experience and service knowledge.

He named the Court President as Brig.-Gen. MO Eteng; while the Judge Advocate is Maj. AD Roberts, adding that the duration of the sitting is 60 days.

He urged them to eschew technicalities and do substantial justice to all.

He also advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong their trials.

The commander challenged the court to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour to anyone. (NAN)

