‘TRCN to create teachers’ professional dev’t platform’

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professor Josiah Ajiboye said the council is going to create a platform for teachers to engage in a community of practice, where they can exchange ideas, share experiences, and lessons in other to enhance their job performance.

Prof Ajiboye who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said they will do so in their upcoming conference aimed at addressing challenges faced by professional teachers.

“Through leveraging community of practice and collaborative partnerships, we can create a scalable and accessible platform for professional development, ultimately benefiting teachers and, in turn, students,” he said.

He maintained that quality education depends heavily on the continuous professional development of teachers and to overcome these challenges, this year’s conference proposes the exploration of collaborative partnership as a key strategy.

The TRCN boss who noted that the third edition of online conference of registered teachers in the country will hold from 30 to 31 August 2023 said the envisioned theme for the conference stems from the idea that teachers across board have garnered different professional experiences over the years and the time has come to create a platform where knowledge sharing should be made a culture amongst the Nigerian teachers.

“Teachers play a vital role in shaping the educational landscape in any economy, however, many educators face challenges in accessing continuous professional development and opportunities for collaboration,” he said.

According to him, the blended conference will provide a platform for registered teachers to share experiences and learn from experts and fellow teachers on how they can leverage knowledge from colleagues across boards.

