FG to adopt more measures against banditry – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has renewed the federal government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the Northwest region. He spoke…

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has renewed the federal government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the Northwest region.

He spoke on Thursday after receiving a presentation titled: “Building Climate Resilience for Enhanced National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035”, by the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31 participants at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said the Tinubu administration was prioritizing climate change interventions to address the menace of desertification, coastal erosion, and flooding, particularly collaborating more with individuals and institutions that share the government’s vision for a sustainable future.

Acknowledging the devotion of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and related institutions to the advancement of the nation’s interests, Shettima said: “Your voices are heard and your contributions valued. Government shares your informed concerns about the security implications of underestimating the devastations of climate change.

“The Green Wall Project, which has been prioritised by the government, stands as a testament to our unyielding resolve to shield our habitat and bolster our nation’s security. It is heartening to witness the alignment between your findings and our government’s policy objectives, reinforcing our belief that a holistic and comprehensive approach is essential to tackling these challenges effectively.”

The VP commended the management of the National Defence College for its commitment, zeal, passion and sacrifice in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the research report is among other objectives, aimed at preferring solutions to climate change challenges with implications to national security.

The report highlighted policy and institutional frameworks as well as possible funding sources for addressing climate change challenges in Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...