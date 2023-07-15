Transgender women barred from female cycling events

World cycling’s governing body has ruled transgender women will be prevented from competing in female events. The stance follows a similar decision by British Cycling,…

World cycling’s governing body has ruled transgender women will be prevented from competing in female events.

The stance follows a similar decision by British Cycling, with the UCI seeking “to protect the female class”.

In the wake of that result, the world body reopened consultation on the issue, saying it heard “the voice of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors”.

The UCI has renamed the male category ‘men/open’ and added “any athlete who does not meet the conditions for participation in women’s events will be admitted without restriction”.

Previously, transgender women could compete in elite female events provided they met testosterone-based regulations.’

