Train crushes army sergeant on motorcycle in Lagos

A sergeant in the Nigerian Army, was on Wednesday killed by a passenger train at the railway crossing at the PWD area of Ikeja, Lagos.

The train was said to be on its way to Iddo in Lagos from Ibadan when it eventually rammed into the soldier who had attempted to smartly dash across the rail line on his bike.

Wednesday’s incident is coming barely three months after a passenger train ran into a Lagos State government staff bus conveying workers and their families on the same spot.

Six persons were killed and about 80 passengers injured in the unfortunate incident which occurred in the morning of March 9, 2023.

Eyewitness said the Wednesday’s incident occurred around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier, identified as Sergeant Jidean Samson, was until his death attached to the 9 Brigade, Ikeja in Lagos.

A military source said the incident occurred at the railway crossing at PDW and that the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army had since been informed about the demise of the sergeant.

The source, who did not want his name in print because he was not authorised to speak, said the military authority moved the body to the Military Hospital mortuary in Yaba, Lagos.

Deputy Director, Public Relations of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in charge of Lagos and Ogun State, Lt. Col Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, did not respond to his calls.

