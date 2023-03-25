Train/Bus collision: BRT driver faces 16-count charge of manslaughter, bodily harm

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has initiated the prosecution of Oluwaseun Osibanjo, driver of the BRT bus, that collided with a moving train in…

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has initiated the prosecution of Oluwaseun Osibanjo, driver of the BRT bus, that collided with a moving train in Lagos on March 9.

The Lagos state government said a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm was established against the driver, who will face a 16-count charge.

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mrs Grace Alo, the horrific incident which involved Lagos State Government staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in six fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries.

Buhari renews two federal appointments

ECOWAS raises concern over use of fake news ahead of Nigeria polls

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous bodily harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement read.

While noting that the Office of the DPP would immediately file charges against the driver, the statement added his arraignment before the Ikeja High Court would be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.

It would be recalled that a LASG staff bus collided with a train on March 9 at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja.