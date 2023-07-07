Messi to Inter Miami, Benzema in Saudi, other top deals as summer transfers continue

Lionel Messi shocked the football world by announcing his move to the USA...

The summer transfer window in Europe opened on Wednesday, June 14, and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

However, just about three weeks into the market, clubs are already digging deep into their pockets to make their dream transfers.

Lionel Messi shocked the football world by announcing his move to the USA while the legendary Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, decided to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi football league.

Here, Daily Trust takes a look at the top transfer done so far.

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad

The Karim Benzema transfer saga had come to a brief but lucrative end.

Just days after disregarding reports that he was set to leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia, the French forward officially joined Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad in a blockbuster deal.

According to ESPN, the 35-year-old was offered a two-year, €400 million ($427.8 million) to rebuff a chance at another year with Real Madrid.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. Al-Ittihad Club has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league,” Benzema said in a club statement.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project. Every time I’ve visited Saudi Arabia I’ve always felt such warmth and love from the fans and people. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels.”

In 14 seasons with Real Madrid, Benzema won four La Liga trophies, five Champions League titles and scored more than 350 goals.

Lionel Messi: PSG to Inter Miami

Inter Miami in June confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi in a transfer that has stunned world football.

The MLS club won the race to sign Messi as a free agent, ahead of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

They announced Messi’s arrival on social media with a 32-second video making reference to the interest from Barcelona and Al-Hilal – the clubs Miami have beaten to his signature – as well as people questioning whether a player of Messi’s stature would ever go to MLS.

The club’s managing owner Jorge Mas also tweeted an image of a figure shrouded in shadows wearing an Inter Miami ‘Messi 10’ shirt.

Messi’s move is a seismic one for MLS with both he and long-time Ballon d’Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo now both having left European football. Messi admitted he “wanted” to return to Barcelona but the club’s financial situation made the nostalgic reunion impossible.

Messi confirmed his move in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, saying: “I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it 100 per cent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue the path.”

He could be involved for his new club Inter Miami when they take part in the Leagues Cup against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on July 21.

Kai Havertz: Chelsea to Arsenal

Arsenal broke the bank to complete a £65m deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract.

The German forward becomes Arsenal’s first summer signing with the Gunners also bringing in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Havertz has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates to end a three-season spell at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old secured his place in Blues history by scoring the goal that won them a second Champions League crown in 2021.

Havertz was often deployed as a frontman at Stamford Bridge but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to the club website when announcing his arrival, suggested the Germany international’s place at the Emirates Stadium would lie in midfield.

Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig to Chelsea

Chelsea commenced their rebuilding process with the confirmation of the £52m transfer of France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Nkunku, who officially became a Chelsea player on July 1, has agreed to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports News reported in October that Chelsea were willing to pay above the 25-year-old’s €60m release clause, which came into effect this summer, but it appears they have now chosen to meet that fee.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” said Nkunku, who came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth system.

Nkunku, who scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, can play as a centre forward and in the No 10 position.

Nicolas Jackson: Villarreal to Chelsea

After Nkuku, Chelsea quickly signed another striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old has agreed to an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea paid Villarreal slightly more than his £30.1m release clause in exchange for more favourable payment terms.

The Senegalese forward becomes Mauricio Pochettino’s second summer signing since he took charge in May following the £52m arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Jackson scored 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Villarreal last season.

Bournemouth had agreed to a deal to sign the Senegalese forward for £22.5m in January but he failed his medical with a hamstring problem.

Jackson’s late season form, in what was a breakthrough campaign, earned him La Liga Player of the Month in May, helping Villarreal finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea to Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic in late June completed a move to Manchester City from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The fee is understood to be worth an initial £25m guaranteed plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

He will wear the No 8 shirt recently vacated by Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona.

Kovacic had been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Real Madrid – initially on loan – in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old Croatia international won four major trophies during his time at Chelsea – including his fourth Champions League at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s side in 2021 – while going on to make 221 appearances for the club.

Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton to Liverpool

Liverpool have also been active in the transfer market as they completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The Argentina international, who was one of the stars of Qatar 2022, makes the move to Anfield for what is understood to be for an initial fee of around £35m. Sources suggest it could rise to £55m.

Mac Allister, who was signed from Argentinos Juniors, spent four years at Brighton, including two loan spells back in his homeland.

He was identified as a key target for Liverpool prior to the World Cup and the club value his versatility.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, he said: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig to Liverpool

Liverpool continued the rebuilding of their midfield with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract until 2028.

Newcastle had also been interested in the 22-year-old midfielder, but once Szoboszlai made clear his desire to move to Anfield, it removed all other interested parties from the equation.

There was a breakthrough in negotiations on Friday as Liverpool agreed to trigger his £60m release clause.

Szoboszlai underwent a medical on Merseyside on Saturday and Sunday and he’s become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for an initial £35m.

There is a clear appreciation at Anfield for Szoboszlai’s talent and attitude as well as the Hungarian’s comfort in playing across the midfield. His impressive chance-creation metrics and ball-carrying ability also fit the profile Liverpool are after.

The club explored multiple options as they look to enhance the technical quality, dynamism and depth in midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City to Barcelona

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has left the club to join Barcelona following the expiration of his contract.

Gundogan leaves Manchester on the back of the club’s greatest season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies within the space of a month.

He spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and manager Pep Guardiola had publicly hinted at his own desire to extend that stay further.

He has penned a two-year contract, also including a 12-month option, with LaLiga champions Barcelona. His release clause has been set at €400m (£342m).

Gundogan told the Manchester City club website: “For me, it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years.

“Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

“I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Sandro Tonali: AC Milan to Newcastle

Sandro Tonali has agreed to a five-year contract at St James’ Park and becomes Newcastle’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

Newcastle hope Tonali’s passion can now be replicated in black and white stripes. The fee agreed between the two clubs has been labelled a “shock figure” by Gazzetta dello Sport, and one Milan simply could not refuse.

Eddie Howe is open to moving Bruno Guimaraes further up the pitch now that Tonali, who has 14 senior caps for Italy, has arrived at St James’ Park.

It is a statement signing, but still part of Howe’s meticulous plan to go through the phases as Newcastle look to establish themselves among European football’s elite.

James Maddison: Leicester City to Tottenham

England midfielder James Maddison has completed his £40m move to Tottenham from relegated Leicester, signing a five-year contract in north London.

The 26-year-old becomes Spurs’ third signing of the summer, joining Dejan Kulusevski and Guglielmo Vicario at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of next season.

Bolstering Tottenham’s midfield options has been a top priority ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

Maddison joins the club after five years at the King Power Stadium, where he played 203 games and scored 55 goals.

He won the FA Cup and Community Shield while at Leicester, and netted 10 Premier League goals for the club in his final season despite their relegation.

Maddison’s reputation is untarnished despite Leicester’s relegation. In a difficult season for the club, he still managed 10 goals and nine assists in Premier League games alone.

Ruben Neves: Wolves to Al Hilal

Wolves have announced the departure of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal on a permanent deal and for a club-record transfer fee of £47m.

The 26-year-old, whose contract at Molineux was due to expire next summer, had also been linked with Manchester United in recent transfer windows, but his move to the Saudi Pro League side has now been confirmed.

The Portugal midfielder scored 30 goals in 253 appearances during his six-season stay at Molineux.

“No other player has made such an impact on the pitch in gold and black during the last six years having featured more than 250 times in a remarkable period in the club’s history,” Wolves said in a statement.

Neves scored six goals and registered one assist in 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves during the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...