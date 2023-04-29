TRAFFIC ALERT: List of Abuja Roads shut down over Marathon

Major roads in Nigeria’s capital city have been shut as a result of the Abuja Maiden International Marathon. The ongoing race commenced from the City…

Major roads in Nigeria’s capital city have been shut as a result of the Abuja Maiden International Marathon.

The ongoing race commenced from the City Gate at 6.00 am.

Motorists decry state of Abuja-Kaduna highway despite promises

Tinubu hosts PDP Governors in Abuja

Do you have any plan to drive through the city today? A look through the list below will help you avoid manhour loss.