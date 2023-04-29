TRAFFIC ALERT: List of Abuja Roads shut down over Marathon

Major roads in Nigeria’s capital city have been shut as a result of the Abuja Maiden International Marathon.
The ongoing race commenced from the City Gate at 6.00 am.
Do you have any plan to drive through the city today? A look through the list below will help you avoid manhour loss.
- Airport road (Umaru Musa Yaradua Road)
- A.Y.A. — Zuba Expressway
- Constitutional Avenue
- Nnamdi Azikiwe Exp Road– Berger Bridge
- Mabushi Bridge
- Banex Plaza –Maitama Road
- Shehu Shagari Way– Sheraton Hotels
- Herbert Macaulay Way –Eagle Square.