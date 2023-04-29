✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
TRAFFIC ALERT: List of Abuja Roads shut down over Marathon

Major roads in Nigeria's capital city have been shut as a result of the Abuja Maiden International Marathon. The ongoing race commenced from the City Gate at 6.00 am.

Major roads in Nigeria’s capital city have been shut as a result of the Abuja Maiden International Marathon.

The ongoing race commenced from the City Gate at 6.00 am.

Do you have any plan to drive through the city today? A look through the list below will help you avoid manhour loss.

  • Airport road (Umaru Musa Yaradua Road)
  • A.Y.A. — Zuba Expressway
  • Constitutional Avenue
  • Nnamdi Azikiwe Exp Road– Berger Bridge
  • Mabushi Bridge
  • Banex Plaza –Maitama Road
  • Shehu Shagari Way– Sheraton Hotels
  • Herbert Macaulay Way –Eagle Square.
