FULL LIST: Davido, Rema win big at Trace Awards 2023

Rema and Davido were the top winners at the 2023 Trace Awards, which were held in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday (Oct. 21). The Trace Awards are a new awards franchise created by Trace, a global TV and multimedia platform. The purpose of the awards is to recognize African and Afro-influenced musicians from Africa and around the African diasporas.

Rema won two awards — song of the Year for his global smash “Calm Down” and Best Global African artiste (in a tie with Nomcebo). A remix of “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Davido also won two awards — Best Male and Best Collaboration. He won the latter award for “Unavailable,” a collab with Musa Keys, billboard.com reports. Moreso, Burna Boy won album of the year for Love Damini.

The Trace Awards included performances by approximately 50 African and Afro-inspired artists from around the world, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Diamond Platnumz.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees from the 2023 Trace Awards:

Album of the Year

DNK – Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Maverick – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Timeless – Davido (Nigeria)

Work of Art – Asake (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

“BKBN” – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

“People” – Libianca (Cameroon)

“Suavemente” – Soolking (France)

“Encre” – Emma’a (Gabon)

“Sugarcane” – Camidoh (Ghana)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Rush” – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa)

“Cough” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“MORTEL 06” – Innoss’B (DRC)

Best Music Video

“2 Sugar” – Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

“Kpaflotage” – Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage(Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

“Ronda” – Blxckie (South Africa)

“Tombolo” – Kalash (Martinique)

Yatapita” – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Male

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

WINNER: Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Collaboration

“Many Ways” – BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

“Mine” – Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Second Sermon” – Black Sherif (Ghana) with Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa)

“Stamina” – Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria)

“Trumpet” – Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria)

WINNER: “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Newcomer

Azawi (Uganda)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nissi (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

WINNER: Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ

Danni Gato (Cape Verde)

DJ BDK (Ivory Coast)

DJ Illans (France)

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

WINNER: Michael Brun (Haiti)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Juls (Ghana)

Kabza de Small (South Africa)

Kel-P (Nigeria)

WINNER: Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist

Benjamin Dube (South Africa)

Janet Otieno (Kenya)

WINNER: KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Levixone (Uganda)

Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

Best Live

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

WINNER: Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Musa Keys (South Africa)

The Compozers (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Dancer

WINNER: Robot Boii (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Uganda Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best Artist Africa – Anglophone

WINNER: Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Best Artist Africa – Francophone

WINNER: Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

KO-C (Cameroon)

Locko (Cameroon)

Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Artist Africa – Lusophone

Gerilson Insrael (Angola)

WINNER: Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Perola (Angola)

Plutonio (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist – Rwanda

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

WINNER: Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Bwiza (Rwanda)

Chriss Eazy (Rwanda)

Kenny Sol (Rwanda)

Best Artist – East Africa

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

WINNER: Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Khaligraph (Kenya)

Nadia Mukani (Kenya)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Artist – France & Belgium

Aya Nakamura (France)

Booba (France)

Nihno (France)

Ronisia (France)

Soolking (France)

WINNER: Tayc (France)

Best Artist – UK

WINNER: Central Cee (UK)

Headie One (UK)

Ms Banks (UK)

Raye (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Artist – The Caribbean

Admiral T (Guadeloupe)

Bamby (French Guiana)

Kalash (Martinique)

Maureen (Martinique)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Princess Lover (Martinique)

WINNER: Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Best Artist – Indian Ocean

Donovan BTS (Mauritius)

GaEi (Madagascar)

WINNER: Goulam (Comoros)

Mik’l (Reunion)

Sega el (Reunion)

Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte)

Best Artist – Brazil

Djonga (Brazil)

Iza (Brazil)

Leo Santana (Brazil)

WINNER: Ludmilla (Brazil)

Luedji Luna (Brazil)

Best Artist – North Africa

Amira Zouhair (Morocco)

Artmasta (Tunisia)

WINNER: Dystinct (Morocco)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Kader Japonais (Algeria)

Raja Meziane (Algeria)

