Tour operators’ pilgrims commend Max Air for airlifting 6,000 to Hajj

Private Tour Operators’ pilgrims have commended Max Air for coming to their rescue by airlifting about 6,000 of them to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

While appreciating Max Air proprietor, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, for coming to their aid, a cross-section of the pilgrims also appealed to Vice President Kashim Shettima to probe the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for approving incompetent airlines for the hajj operation.

Thousands of tour operators’ pilgrims had been stranded In Lagos within the vicinity of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). They slept in mosques and open spaces in the airport for more than a week before Max Air was deployed to rescue them.

The NAHCON had approved five airlines: Flynas, Max Air, Azman Air, Air Peace, and Aero Contractors – to airlift 75,000 state pilgrims to hajj. It also approved Arik Air and Value Jet to participate in the airlift of 20,000 pilgrims allocated to licensed private tour operators.

Aside from rescuing the nearly 6,000 private pilgrims, Max Air also rescued another 5,000 pilgrims under the state quota.

The Saudi authorities closed their Jeddah and Madinah airports for hajj pilgrims on June 22, but the kingdom had to extend the deadline to June 24 for Nigeria and other countries that didn’t meet up the deadline.

A pilgrim, Alhaja Monsoura Said, said, “Max Air made my dream come true. I almost missed this golden opportunity like I did last year if not for Max Air intervention.”

The pilgrims also urged the VP to “investigate NAHCON to unravel the circumstances that led to the selection of hajj air carriers with no apparent capacity.”

