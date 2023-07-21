Tough Times For Parents As Unity Schools, Varsities Increase Fees amid fuel price hike

The Federal Ministry of Education has increased the school fees of the students enrolling in Federal Unity Colleges from N45,000 to N100,000. A circular bearing…

The Federal Ministry of Education has increased the school fees of the students enrolling in Federal Unity Colleges from N45,000 to N100,000.

A circular bearing the breakdown of the fee was issued to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May, 2023.

It reads: “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students“, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.”

It further said the latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, text books, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the circular read.However, the N100,000 includes school fees, identification card, stationery, lesson, insurance, security, ICT, Utilities among others.

Federal universities increase fees by 100%

Similarly, some federal government-owned universities have hiked their students’ tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months which has attracted condemnations among Nigerians.

While President Bola Tinubu has announced Student Loan Scheme to help indigent students to have access to education, the public varsities decided to increase their school fees at the time Nigerians are faced with fuel subsidy removal and unified exchange rates that have adversely affected the cost of living.

Reports revealed that the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, was among the first schools to raise tuition, as its medical students pay N238,000 in January, up from less than N100,000.

Meanwhile, tuition fees for law students were raised from N26,000 to around N104,000.

Uthman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in Sokoto State, raised fees for law students from N56,000 to N86,300 (for final year students) and medical students’ fees were hiked from N60,000/N70,000 to N109,000.

In the same vein, a proposed undergraduate fee slated for the 2022/2023 academic session released by Bayero University, Kano State, showed a new increment of tuition rates for students based on their faculties.

The new law students of the school were paying N39,000 but with the new proposed fees, they would be paying N105,000.

Away from the North to the South-South, the University of Benin, Edo State jerked up the student’s tuition fees from the range of N69,000-N74,000 to N170,000 to N190,000.

The University of Lagos also hiked the students’ fees for medical students from N19,000 to N190,250, while students offering courses that require laboratory and studio are to pay N140,250.

Academic programmes that do not require a lab and studio are fixed at N100,750.

This was contained in a statement dated July 20, 2023, by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...