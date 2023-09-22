In recent times, social media has been very instrumental in the growth of the new generation of Nigerian artists. However, this doesn’t deny the necessity of being under the management of a record label as being in one can help boom the artist musical career. In this weekend magazine feature, Daily Trust Saturday highlights the top record labels in Nigeria.

Mavin Records

Mavin Records, often simply referred to as Mavins, is a prominent Nigerian record label that has made a significant mark on the African music industry. Founded in 2012 by music producer and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, Mavin Records has emerged as one of Africa’s leading entertainment companies. Mavin Records has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting talented artists, producers, and songwriters. Over the years, it has been home to several notable artists, including Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja. Under Don Jazzy’s visionary leadership, Mavin Records has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, blending various genres such as Afrobeat, R&B, and hip-hop. The label is known for its commitment to quality music production and its ability to adapt to evolving musical trends, ensuring its continued relevance in the industry. The artists currently under Mavin records are Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Magixx, Boy Spyce, Bayanni and Lifesize Teddy.

YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop)

YBNL Records, which stands for “Yahoo Boy No Laptop Records,” is a prominent Nigerian record label known for its contributions to the Nigerian music industry, particularly in the hip-hop and Afrobeat genres. Founded by Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, in 2012, YBNL has become a major player in the Nigerian music scene. YBNL Records has been a launching pad for several successful Nigerian artists, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and Fireboy DML. These artists have gained recognition and acclaim for their unique styles and chart-topping hits. Olamide, as the label’s founder and a highly respected artist himself, has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting talent within the label. His commitment to developing young artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their skills has been a hallmark of YBNL’s success. The label is known for its ability to adapt to evolving musical trends while staying true to its roots. YBNL artists often incorporate a mix of traditional Nigerian sounds, street-savvy lyrics, and contemporary beats into their music, appealing to a wide range of audiences both in Nigeria and beyond. YBNL has also recently secured a promotional contract with Empire. This makes signing with YBNL a lot more appealing as it provides a faster path to international success. The musicians now signed to YBNL are Asake, Fireboy, and Olamide himself.

Chocolate City

Chocolate City Music Group is a renowned Nigerian record label and entertainment company that has left an indelible mark on the African music industry. Founded in 2005 by lawyer and entrepreneur Audu Maikori, along with Paul Okeugo and Yahaya Maikori, Chocolate City has been a key player in promoting and nurturing Nigerian music talent. The label has been home to a roster of highly talented and successful artists, including MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Brymo, among others. These artists have achieved both local and international acclaim, contributing significantly to the rise of Afrobeat and hip-hop on the global stage. One of Chocolate City’s most notable achievements was the emergence of MI Abaga, who is often referred to as one of Africa’s finest lyricists and has played a pivotal role in shaping the Nigerian hip-hop scene. Currently signed to chocolate city are Young John, Blaqbonez, Tar1q and Candy Bleakz.

Jonzing World records

Jonzing World Records is a Nigerian record label that has made waves in the music industry since its establishment. Founded by D’Prince, a talented musician and songwriter, Jonzing World Records is affiliated with Mavin Records, another prominent Nigerian label. Unknown to many, D’prince discovered Rema, not Mavin Records. Not long after, Jonzing World took in dancehall musician Ruger, who has since gone on to become one of Nigeria’s most successful young artistes. With its dedication to promoting fresh talent and innovative music, Jonzing World Records continues to be a driving force in the Nigerian music scene emerging young artists.

DMW (Davido’s Music Worldwide)

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is a well-known Nigerian record label and entertainment organisation that has helped shape the Nigerian and Afrobeat music landscapes. DMW was founded in 2016 by David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, and has been synonymous with chart-topping successes and the discovery of upcoming artists. DMW has signed and fostered various outstanding artists, including Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, and Yonda, among others, under Davido’s direction and vision. These performers have received great recognition and success both in Nigeria and beyond. DMW’s musical style incorporates a variety of genres, including Afrobeat, Afro-pop, hip-hop, and R&B, making it accessible to a broad audience. The label’s emphasis on high-quality production, attractive visuals, and energetic performances has contributed to its enormous popularity.

