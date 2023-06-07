Tonto Dikeh: I almost became a pastor

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed that she almost became a cleric. In a social media post, Dikeh, a mother of one, said…

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed that she almost became a cleric.

In a social media post, Dikeh, a mother of one, said she grew up in the church.

Tonto Dikeh: No motivation to celebrate my 38th birthday

Tonto Dikeh: Why I’m hiding my new lover

According to her, she was a cell leader as well as a worker.

The talented thespian said she still values decency and feels uncomfortable in revealing dresses.

“I grew up in church… I was a cell leader. I was a department assistant. I almost became a Pastor,” she wrote.

Dikeh has played roles in several notable films, including ‘Dirty Secret’, ‘Celebrity Marriage’, ‘Men in Love’, and ‘Palace Maid’ among others.

In June 2022, she was announced as the deputy governorship candidate under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election. She was welcomed by Port Harcourt people after her declaration as deputy.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...