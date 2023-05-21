Tonto Dikeh: No motivation to celebrate my 38th birthday

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, says she is not motivated to celebrate her birthday this year. The movie star will clock 38 on June…

The movie star will clock 38 on June 9.

In a social media post, Dikeh, a mother of one, said she feels too old for the glitz and glam that usually accompany her birthday every year.

She emphasized her desire to shift the focus from herself and instead organize a children’s carnival to celebrate her special day.

“This year is running out like it wants to win the Guinness Book of Record. Now my birthday is almost here again but there is absolutely no motivation for shoots or parties, but I sure know I’m going to have a beautiful day.

“This year, I feel too old for glitz and glam. I honestly want to have a children’s carnival to celebrate my day. I hope I achieve this. As you grow older, you just want peace and a stress-free day. I am tired of partying and feeding people who I don’t know or would ever speak to again until they get my next invite,” she said.

In June 2022, Dikeh was announced as the deputy governorship candidate under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election. She was welcomed by Port Harcourt people after her declaration as deputy.