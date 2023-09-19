Tobi Bakre, wife welcome baby girl

Nigerian reality Television star and actor, Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, have welcomed a baby girl into their family. Born on June 1, 1994,…

Nigerian reality Television star and actor, Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, have welcomed a baby girl into their family. Born on June 1, 1994, the model and event host showed excitement over the new addition to his family while he stated that he is surprised to be the father of two children.

The Gangs Of Lagos movie star actor via his verified Instagram account announced to his fans and friends about the birth of his daughter. Sharing a picture of his two kids as well as a video, the banker-turned-entertainer wrote, “Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling! Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.

“Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months. What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back. Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy.

“Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby. Wait o! I’m a father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik our watch starts now o.”

