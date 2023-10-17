Tiwa Savage battling undisclosed virus, postpones London show

Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that for weeks she has been battling a virus which will not enable her to continue with her…

Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that for weeks she has been battling a virus which will not enable her to continue with her schedule.

Though the songstress did not disclose the virus she contracted, she told her friends fans and followers via her Instagram page that she has been ‘firmly instructed to be strict on vocal rest’.

The singer further added that she had to take a break in order to save ‘what is left of her voice’.

The Somebody’s Son singer stated on Tuesday, “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first-ever headline arena show in London. I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what is left of my voice.

“I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

