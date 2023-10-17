Retired DIG, Jitoboh, drags PSC to court

A compulsorily retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mr Moses Ambakina Jitoboh

has prayed the National Industrial Court (NIC), sitting in Abuja, to declare his retirement by the Police Service Commission (PSC), before his mandatory 60 years retirement age or 35 years in service as wrongful, unconstitutional and unlawful.

Jitoboh, in his statement of claims filed before the court, further described his purported compulsory retirement as a flagrant violation of Rule 020810 of the Public Service Rules and Section 18 (8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020,respectively.

The PSC, it will be recalled, had purportedly retired DIG Jitoboh and three others on the ground of upholding the Police tradition of retiring, when a junior Police officer is promoted over his senior to avoid “status reversal”.

The retired DIG of Police is also praying for an order of the court directing the PSC to pay the sum of N500,000,000.00(Five Hundred Million Naira) only as general damages for the unwarranted embarrassment caused by the purported termination of his employment as he had been portrayed to be a disloyal officer.

He is also asking for another sum of N50, 000, 000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) only as the cost of prosecuting this action.

Jitoboh, in his statement of claims, maintained that he was and remains an officer of the Nigeria Police Force until the 10th day of June, 2029 when he would have attained 35 years in service and duly retire and that he is therefore entitled to his salaries, emoluments and all other paraphernalia of office due to him.

The compulsorily retired DIG is seeking the declaration of the National Industrial Court that pursuant to Section 4 (3) of the Police Service Commission Act, 2001 the defendant (PSC) has no valid Board to take any decision whatsoever purporting to retire or promote any Police Officer as the PSC Board tenure elapsed in July of 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...