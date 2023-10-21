Tiwa presents me as superman even when I can’t afford — Ex-husband

Tunji Balogun, the ex-husband of Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has extolled the songstress. The talent manager fondly known as Teebillz stated that even when…

Tunji Balogun, the ex-husband of Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has extolled the songstress. The talent manager fondly known as Teebillz stated that even when he can’t afford things, Tiwa Savage makes him look like Superman in the presence of the kids.

Taking to his verified Instagram account while sharing a picture of the Somebody’s Son singer alongside the child they have together who was adorned in a graduation outfit, Teebillz via the caption section wrote, “When I see what other men goes through! I can’t help but count my blessings!

“4ever grateful to Mama J for making my relationship so soft with love…..! Even when I can’t afford….. She still presents me as a super man to my twin, Being a single mom is heck of a job……! Grateful & Blessed 💛 Highly appreciative Titi…”(sic)

Teebillz and Tiwa Savage got married on November 23, 2013. The couple welcomed a son, Jamal, in 2015 before officially parting ways in 2018 following several allegations by both parties.

