Saraki offsets Mr Ibu’s Medical Bill

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has offset the medical expenses of the popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, with the stage name Mr Ibu.

Saraki cleared the bill via his foundation known as The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation.

The foundation, a non-profit organisation designed to improving the lives of poor Nigerians through various programmes and initiatives, however, did not disclose the specific amount of the medical bills.

It revealed that Living Heart Limited is the recipient of the transaction.

According to the transaction date on the document posted by the foundation, the funds were transferred on Wednesday, the same day the comic actor solicited his fans’ prayers and financial assistance.

The statement read, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can come forward and assist in any capacity, whether through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

However, Mr Ibu or any of his families or allies have not confirmed the development as of press time.

Last week, the veteran Nollywood comic actor took to social media to disclose his battle with “a strange and dangerous illness”, explaining that his doctors have recommended the amputation of his legs.

His colleagues in the film industry have engaged in activities to raise the funds needed, while concerned Nigerians also showed interests in helping the 62-year-old.

