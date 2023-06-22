Missing Titanic Submarine’s Oxygen Runs Dry, Passengers’ Fate Unclear

About two days ago, five people were onboard the Titan submersible vessel when it went missing during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic…

It has recently been reported that the oxygen inside the submarine that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean has officially run out, but the fate of the five passengers on board is still unknown.

NBC News, quoting a Coast Guard official, reported that the people inside the 21-foot sub known as Titan would have sucked up all the breathable air by 7:08 AM ET Thursday — and we are now well past that point.

“As you probably know, the sub had 96 hours of emergency oxygen when the passengers embarked on their voyage on Sunday to survey the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel, owned by OceanGate expeditions, vanished in the waters off Newfoundland and has not resurfaced.

“Some experts believe the passengers may have tried to preserve what’s left of the oxygen in an effort to save their lives,” the Coast Guard official stated.

Oceanographer Jules Jaffe told NBC,”If they were imagining that they would run out of oxygen, the smart thing to do would be to reduce your metabolic effort and perhaps lay very still.”

Yet, the Coast Guard maintains the oxygen is already gone.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for the sub continued Wednesday as rescuers rapidly expanded the area in which they were searching, which was twice the size of Connecticut.

That zone was where Canadian aircraft detected possible banging noises coming from inside the missing sub indicating apparent signs of life, but Coast Guard officials warned that the sounds were inconclusive.

