Tinubu’s wife, Akpabio, two PDP governors to attend Lagos officials’ wives conference

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and two governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, will grace this year’s National Women’s Conference (NWC) in Lagos.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, are expected at the conference which is being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

The conference, which is the 23rd edition is expected to attract over 5,000 women and will be held between 17 and 19 October.

Chairperson of COWLSO and wife of the Governor of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at a news conference in Ikeja, explained that the Annual programme has earned a remarkable reputation and assumed the status of a purpose-driven international conference through which women are galvanized and inspired to make a difference.

She said this year’s edition of the National Women’s Conference with the theme “Unleash your Potential” is tailored towards assisting women to be more productive and positively influence the society.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu affirmed that a team of seasoned facilitators and panelists will extensively discuss germane topics affecting women such as Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Empowerment, Cyber Security, Harnessing the power of digital technology, family and lifestyle.

In her remarks, the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof. Dr. Olufunke Adeyeye, said that the conference for the women is not only about sharing insight but ensuring the women are motivated to go beyond their comfort zone as the theme encapsulates their collective aspiration to break free from various constraints, limitations and barriers.

Prof. Adeyeye opined that the conference will provide participants an opportunity to create a symphony of ideas that will bring out the best in them.

