Tinubu’s supporters ask Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions in national interest

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Tinubu/Shettima has urged the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to withdraw their petitions from the election petition tribunal.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the national coordinator of the organisation and member of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Lilian Ene Ogbole, said the call became necessary in the interest of unity and stability of the country.

Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election at the tribunal.

But Dr Ogbole said their petitions have triggered more divisions in the country, stressing that President Tinubu is already delivering on his mandate and they should join him in taking Nigeria to greater heights.

Ogbole said, “Even though we are aware that it is the fundamental right of all aggrieved candidates to seek redress in the court of law, in national interest we wish to use this avenue to crave the indulgence of all aggrieved candidates who are seeking redress in the tribunal to withdraw their litigations against the president and join hands with him in the proposed national unity and all inclusive government.

“We are saying this confidently because we can see from all indications that the Tinubu-led administration is ready to work assiduously to install peace, development and progress in Nigeria.

“We are certain that the priority of all candidates of other political parties is to do the same selflessly in the national interest. Since Tinubu is playing out their intentions, they should go a step further to synergise with him to achieve the same patriotic purpose in national interest.”

