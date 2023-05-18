Tinubu’s inauguration: Stay away from Eagle Square, Transition Council warns unauthorised persons

The Presidential Transition Council has advised those who do not have business at Eagle Square, Abuja, on May 29, 2023, to stay off. President-elect Bola…

The Presidential Transition Council has advised those who do not have business at Eagle Square, Abuja, on May 29, 2023, to stay off.

President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima will take their oaths of office as the 16th President and Vice President of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno (retd), who is a member of the council, said all arrangements for accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for security agents had been concluded.

“My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day.”

“The most important thing I need to convey to you is that we do not envisage anything that will be adverse or negative. So, I urge everybody to be calm and the people who use the social media, please understand this to our visitors, especially those who come from other countries as well. It’s time to learn much more,” Monguno said.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Council, described the upcoming event as historically significant.

He disclosed that the inauguration programme has as its theme, “Nigeria: Better Together”.

“All events will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms. Detailed information including accreditation arrangements, would be provided by the Media and Publicity sub-Committee.”

“So far invitations have been sent to the Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations. We are also glad to report that many of these invitees have confirmed attendance in person.

“Let me assure everyone that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period,” he said.

Responding to a question on protests against the inauguration by some opposition elements, Mustapha said, “Let me say without any fear of contradiction, there will be an inauguration on 29th of May. We will proceed with the inauguration of President-elect Tinubu and the litigation will continue. Our Constitution and Electoral Act have dealt with that. Our laws are sacrosanct.”