Keyamo: Those against Tinubu’s inauguration now disrupting their own affairs

The director of public affairs of the president-elect and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has mocked leaders of Labour Party over the internal crisis in the party.

Daily Trust had reported how there was a drama at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday when officials of the two factions of Labour Party clashed.

Trouble started when Lamidi Apapa, factional chairman of the party, walked into the court premises alongside some of his supporters.

Apapa, who is locked in a battle with Julius Abure, suspended chairman of the party, had arrived the court for the case of a petition which Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the party, filed against the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

He attempted to sit where Labour Party officials were and a shouting match ensued.

“Who are you?” a party official asked Apapa, who fired back saying, “You don’t know me? Look at the way you are talking, who are you too?”

As the argument continued, Apapa raised his voice, saying, “Get up, you can not sit down here!”

Secretary of the Presidential election court, Josephine Ekperobe, quickly moved in to ensure normalcy.

Reacting in a tweet on Thursday, Keyamo said that they were fighting publicly and disrupting their own affairs.

While describing it as a miracle, Keyamo claimed it was God that set the confusion among those planning to thwart the May 29 swearing-in.

“God has set confusion in the midst of those who were planning to disrupt the swearing-in of @officialABAT on May 29th. They are now fighting publicly amongst themselves and disrupting their own affairs to the extent that the court did not even recognise any of them. Miracle do dey tire Jesus?,” he wrote.