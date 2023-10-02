Tinubu’s daughter under fire over her Independence Day speech

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has been receiving a barrage of backlash on X, following a video of her Independence Speech on…

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has been receiving a barrage of backlash on X, following a video of her Independence Speech on social media.

In a viral video on Monday, Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, urged Nigerians to keep the hope alive despite myriad of challenges facing the country.

“Happy Independence celebration to every Nigerian, especially my beloved father, Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and mother of the nation, my own mum, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON.”

“The founding fathers, founding mothers of our great nation Nigeria, we need to keep our hopes alive, the flames of hope must continue burning in us. Our hope is being renewed and I’m very positive that this Nigeria will still work for every Nigerian And all the beloveth sons and daughters, the founding fathers, the founding mothers,” she said.

Some netizens took to social media to vent their anger based on the hardship bedeviling the country, as they questioned the capacity on which she addressed the citizens.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Mr_abbaah said, “You’re the first daughter of the president living ur best life and happy, while the daughters of the people that voted for your father are in the bush, no prayers, shower,sleeping for almost 2 weeks. But people like you are silent because they’re not mohbad or from Lagos 💔😭”

@PO_GrassRootM added, “This is Tinubu’s daughter speaking on Independence Day the question is in what capacity is the daughter of Tinubu speaking? Power drunken family.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, behold Nigeria’s president’s daughter (Iyaloja – Mother of the markets), addressing the nation,” said @RealQueenBee

Tinubu-Ojo, shortly after the swearing of her father president, updated her profile on X (the-then Twitter), reflecting the title ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’.

