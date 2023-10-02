Remi Tinubu: My husband not a magician

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, is not a magician but is working “brick-by-brick” to fix the country. Speaking at…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, is not a magician but is working “brick-by-brick” to fix the country.

Speaking at the inter-denominational church service held to commemorate the Independence Day celebration in Abuja on Sunday, Tinubu said her husband would not heap blame on past administrations.

She said the Tinubu administration inherited the situation on the ground.

“All we inherited are things that had happened many years ago; we are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged.”

“My husband is not a magician; he is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country; the best is yet to come to us,” she said.

She reiterated her husband’s determination to fix all that had been damaged in the country.

“Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.

“A Nigeria of abundance has begun, and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew,” she said.

She also pleaded with Nigerians to celebrate the unity that defined the nation’s diversity.

“There is no challenge, obstacle or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11:28 that ‘come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest’.

“In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us,” she said.

The first lady also assured Nigerians that her husband had made wider consultations with the international community and investors to reposition the country.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Akanji, who was the guest preacher, assured Nigerians of overcoming the numerous challenges facing the country.

While appreciating Tinubu for his independence anniversary address to the nation, the cleric, however, appealed to him and other arms of government to ensure the fulfilment of the promises made to Nigerians.

He prayed that God would turn around the situation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume appealed to Nigerians to remain patient.

Akume said that measures were being put in place to cushion the plights of Nigerians, adding that some of the issues affecting the country cannot be resolved urgently as they had expected.

“Solutions to Nigeria’s complex problems can never be as instant as expected; it will take some time, but measures are already being put in place to address them.”

