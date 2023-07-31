Tinubu won’t regret appointing me — Wike

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not regret nominating him as a minister, describing himself as a…

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not regret nominating him as a minister, describing himself as a performer.

Speaking during his ministerial screening before the Senate, he said he executed and commissioned series of capital projects, across Rivers when he served as governor.

“Everyday I was commissioning projects . Mr President will not regret nominating me as a minister,” he said.

Senator Mpigi Barinada (PDP, Rivers) said over 5 million people from the state supported the Wike’s ministerial nomination and urged his colleagues to free him.

BREAKING: Senate begins Ministerial screening with bow and go

LIVE: Senate Screens Tinubu’s Ministers

Akpabio then asked the former Rivers governor to take a bow and go following a voice vote.

Earlier, a senator asked Wike if he was ready to continue “the wonderful thing you did in Rivers”, to which he responded affirmatively.

He was the second nominee to be screened on day of the exercise.

A total of 16 of the 28 nominees are lined up for screening today.

The senate had earlier extended its sitting time to be able to accommodate the nominees.

Click here to get updates on the screening.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...