Tinubu will deliver on his mandate to Nigerians – Sen. Bamidele

The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will deliver on his mandate to Nigerians. Bamidele made the…

The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will deliver on his mandate to Nigerians.

Bamidele made the remarks in Ado-Ekiti as he celebrated his 60th birthday in the state and country home, where Governor Biodun Oyebanji, described President Tinubu as the man who provided him with the platform to serve in Lagos State.

Bamidele noted that the National Assembly will partner President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

He said, “We are determined to ensure that all the three arms of government, particularly the judiciary are put on a good footing to be able to deliver justice without fear or favour. We are determined to ensure that the right people are brought on board.”

Speaking on the removal of the fuel subsidy, the majority leader said the Federal Government will soon roll out social investment programmes to reduce the sufferings of the masses, especially the poorest of the poor in the country.

