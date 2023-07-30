DSS drills Kogi APC candidate

The operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS) in Kogi State, on Saturday invited the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji…

The operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS) in Kogi State, on Saturday invited the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for questioning over a petition filed against him.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the APC standard bearer spent several hours with the operatives of the secret police responding to the allegations against him in the said petition.

A source said the SSS invited Ododo based on a petition against him by some members of the opposition in order to deescalate tension and create understanding among political gladiators for a peaceful politicking as the November 11 governorship election draws closer.

The APC candidate confirmed the encounter with the operatives of the SSS, saying it was a normal routine.

Ododo said he had fruitful discussions with the operatives, stressing that as a good citizen, he and his party members would always maintain peace in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...