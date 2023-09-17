No terrorist, bandit should be spared – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has charged operational commanders to ensure that no terrorist, bandit or criminal is spared in their…

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has charged operational commanders to ensure that no terrorist, bandit or criminal is spared in their various areas of responsibility.

Musa gave the directive yesterday at the closing of the maiden Defence Headquarters Joint Task Force Commanders Conference with the theme: “Towards Enhancing Joint Task Force Operations for National Security,” held in Abuja.

He said the charge was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the armed forces and other security agencies to deal decisively with all threats to national security.

“I want you to remain focused, dedicated and committed towards ensuring that we achieved the mandates of the president that no terrorist, bandit or criminal should be spared,” he said.

Musa said the conference had afforded them to discussed the challenges they face, shared their experiences and lessons learned, and collectively charted a course for the future.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained, relationships forged and the ideas generated during the conference would significantly contribute to the effectiveness and success of ongoing joint operations.

“One of the key takeaways from our discussions has been the importance of unity of effort.

“As commanders, it is imperative that we foster a culture of cooperation, collaboration and synergy among our forces.

“By breaking down barriers, sharing resources, and leveraging each other’s strengths, we can maximise our collective impact and achieve our shared objectives.

“Let us bring this spirit of ‘jointness’ back to our respective task forces and integrate it into our daily operations.

“Similarly, the need to reform the structures of the various operations was keenly noted and will be considered,” he said.

Musa assured the commanders that all identified operational challenges would be addressed to ensure operational effectiveness in all theatres of operation.

He also urged the commanders to always encourage and empower their troops to think creatively to challenge conventional wisdom and embrace change as they strive for continuous improvement. (NAN)

