Tinubu: There would have been no money for states if we didn’t remove subsidy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the policies and programmes of his administration were aimed at achieving a fairer, better and honest society. Speaking during…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the policies and programmes of his administration were aimed at achieving a fairer, better and honest society.

Speaking during an audience with a delegation of South-West Muslim faithful, led by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu said sacrifice is needed for the country for to make progress.

“It is about our future. We must guarantee our future. Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better. We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.”

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation taking difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the subnationals,” the President declared.

The president, who said the current challenges facing the nation were only temporary, assured Nigerians that better days are in the offing.

“We have to believe in one country; we have to believe in Nigeria. We will do our best, and our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that,” he said.

President Tinubu, who commended the leaders for their prayers and support, assured them that his administration was determined to empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

President of the Ummah, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, in company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, commended President Tinubu for his courage in removing the petroleum subsidy and for initiating necessary, even if difficult reforms.

“There had been no leader, military, or civilian that could break this hard nut of removing petroleum subsidy for us to grow as a country. You have done it. God will see you through,” Alhaji Oladejo said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...