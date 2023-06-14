PHOTOS: Protesters storm force headquarters over Nasarawa assembly crisis

Some residents and indigenes of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, besieged the entrance of Force Headquarters to protest ongoing crisis the State House of Assembly. The…

Some residents and indigenes of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, besieged the entrance of Force Headquarters to protest ongoing crisis the State House of Assembly.

The protesters, under the aegis of Concern Nasarawa Stakeholders Forum, with placards with various inscriptions, accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of attempting to set the State on fire through his alleged imposition.

They called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to call the Commissioner of Police in the State, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba to order.

Some of the inscriptions include: “Nasarawa Assembly must be freed from bondage”, “Police cannot be partisan”, “Assembly elections outside assembly complex is illegal”, “We want peace in Nasarawa State”, among many others.

Calming the protesters, an Assistant Commission of Police, Kingsley Emeka, told the Nasarawa residents that their messages would be properly conveyed to the IGP, urging them not to foment any trouble.

Daily Trust had reported how crisis engulfed the State’s assembly with the emergence of two speakers, Daniel Ogazi and Balarabe Abdullahi.

